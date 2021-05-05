FOX Files: Documents detail misconduct allegations against St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner

ST. LOUIS–FOX 2 has obtained the 73-page court filing which details allegations of professional misconduct against St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner that could result in the loss of her law license.
Among the allegations:
- Gardner’s Concealment and misrepresentations” during her 2018 investigation into former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens.
- The filing list “more than 50 rule violations” including alleged “false statements & failure to disclose evidence” on multiple occasions in March and April of 2018.
- The allegations say Gardner also misrepresented and concealed facts from her own colleagues.
In her response to the court action, her counsel wrote that Gardner had recently won re-election with “an overwhelming majority (74%) of the voters…This information is another attempt by Ms. Gardner’s political enemies – largely from outside St. Louis – to remove Ms. Gardner and thwart the systemic reforms she champions.”
A hearing date has not been set.