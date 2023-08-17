CLAYTON, Mo. – Sex trafficking suspect Chantel Robinson made a bus trip from about 700 miles south to the St. Louis County Circuit Court on Thursday to answer prosecutors’ questions about her reported defiance while out on bond.

Robinson, 19, and a co-defendant, Joemarius Green, 23, are accused of selling minors, ages 16 and 17, out of the Renaissance Hotel near St. Louis Airport. The minor victims were wards of the state of Texas and had been reported missing.

U.S. Marshals and a special regional St. Louis County Police Task Force rescued the girls in February. And while Green has remained in the St. Louis County Jail on a $250,000 cash-only bond, a judge allowed Robinson out on bond to stay with her mother in another state.

St. Louis County prosecutors say they later found the “defendant posted ads… advertising sex for money with multiple sexually explicit photos.”

Prosecutors also claim Robinson “participated in a text message exchange… with an undercover detective wherein she discussed her fee of $250 for one hour of sexual contact.”

When FOX 2 first reported on the court action last month, St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell told us, “It’s troubling to say the least.”

Bell’s office filed a motion to revoke her bond in St. Louis County Court.

It’s in stark contrast to what we saw unfold in St. Louis City earlier this year. Court records revealed that a criminal suspect repeatedly violated his ankle monitor with no accountability. Daniel Riley then reportedly caused a crash that cost visiting volleyball player Janae Edmondson her legs.

However, this current St. Louis County sex trafficking case not only led to prosecutors acting against Chantel Robinson’s reported bond violations, but Robinson also took it seriously enough to answer in court; traveling from hundreds of miles away where she was staying with her mother.

The defendant appeared much younger than her 19 years. The new judge on the case, Virginia Lay, told Robinson, “You were given the chance to be on your own, and there were violations. At this point, I’m going to revoke your bond and have you cuffed and sent to jail.”

She and her co-defendant return to court next month.