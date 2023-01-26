ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Convicted serial rapist Dominic Yocco learned Thursday that he’s going to prison for the remainder of his life. A St. Louis County judge sentenced him to 16 consecutive life sentences.

Extra court security was at the sentencing hearing to keep the peace between the victims’ families and Yocco’s family.

A jury convicted Yocco in September 2022 on 16 counts of rape and sodomy of girls between 14 and 16 years of age.

“A predator is now off the streets,” St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said. “We want to give justice to victims. We want to keep the public safe and working with our law enforcement partners and, obviously, our trial staff, we’ve been able to do that.”

Yocco continued to find himself in trouble even after his arrest in 2019, like a party FOX 2 learned he attended while out on bond in May 2022.

A concerned citizen noticed him around children, in violation of his release terms at that time, and recorded video on her phone. The citizen, Cynthia Shahjamaluddin, told us in May 2022, “When I showed up, and he was there, I was like, ‘Wow, I’m shocked that everybody else is here, and this little girl is here.’”

Prosecutors warned the judge about Yocco’s apparent bond violation, also listing in court documents websites they believed he was using inappropriately up until his conviction.

In Thursday’s sentencing, victims of Yocco testified, including a mother who told the court, “I was not raped by Dominic, but I am his victim.” She said Yocco raped her 13-year-old daughter, who later took her own life after failing to overcome her PTSD.

Another victim testified that “Dominic took advantage of me while I was suicidal.” She said she still suffers from panic attacks five years after being raped.

“I salute those individuals who were victimized for being able to do see this through, so we could bring justice,” Bell said.

Yocco took the stand and attempted to paint himself as the victim, calling all of his interactions with his victims “consensual” and “normal.” The judge shook her head as she sentenced him to life. He won’t be eligible for parole for 83 years, when he’s 106 years old.