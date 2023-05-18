ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police detectives are investigating a string of attacks on ATMs.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department received a call about a burglary around 2:30 a.m. Thursday at the Lindell Bank in the Hi-Pointe neighborhood. When officers arrived on the scene, they found an ATM destroyed.

Police do not believe any cash was taken.

It’s the latest incident involving an ATM, according to St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department (SLMPD) spokesman Sergeant Charles Wall.

“Recently, we have seen an increase in these types of incidents,” Wall said.

Investigators said on May 3, a truck dragged an ATM from a building on Gravois near Giles, and the next night, two ATMs were damaged at the Soulard Market. Police confirm thieves managed to get away with money from one of the ATMs that night.

Police said earlier this month, they were called to the same bank for someone trying to break into the ATM.

If anyone knows anything about the incidents, you are asked to contact SLMPD.