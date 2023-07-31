ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A former Northwoods police officer accused of beating a man and leaving him in an empty field was able to bond out of jail Monday. FOX 2 was the only media outlet in court for the latest twist in the high-profile case.

Officer Samuel Davis’ attorney, Neil Bruntrager, made the case that Davis wasn’t running from police when they caught up with him out of state. Bruntrager contended that his client was simply applying for another police officer job in Fayetteville, North Carolina, and that he even told Northwoods P.D. that he was leaving town to apply for the job.

The judge agreed to reduce Davis’ $750,000 cash-only bond to just 10% of $100,000.

While out on bond, Davis must stay with his parents, wear an ankle monitor, and remain home between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. daily.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office objected to the bond reduction for Davis, who was charged July 14 with assault and kidnapping for an incident that reportedly ended in a Kinloch field the night of July 4.

A woman driving by noticed a beaten and bloody man surrounded by Northwoods police officers. She thought that was unusual, since Northwoods is a jurisdiction several towns over.

“We commend this particular witness, as well as anyone who’s willing to step up and do the right thing,” Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said. “We are holding people accountable, and no matter what your position or what your title is, if you’re right, we’re going to support you. But if you’re wrong, we’re going to hold you accountable, and I think that’s how it’s supposed to be.”

Bell also commended St. Louis County police for jumping on the case, and the Northwoods Police Department for cooperating. Northwoods Police Chief Dennis Shireff told us July 7 about evidence that was being handed over.

“(St. Louis County Police) Crimes Against Persons have reached out to us and asked for our assistance and, whatever they need, we’re going to make sure that we do that,” Shireff said.

Activist and Reverend Darryl Gray told FOX 2 on July 18 he was pleased authorities acting quickly, adding that he hopes for a deeper look.

“We still want the FBI to take a look at this, to see if this raises to the level of a hate crime,” he said.

A second Northwoods officer, Michael Hill, was later charged with second-degree kidnapping for his alleged role as Davis’ supervisor that night. Court records say the victim suffered a broken jaw before being left in the Kinloch field.

Hill bonded out of jail July 26 when his bond was reduced from $100,000 cash-only down to 10% of $75,000.

“The courts make the final decision on what those bonds are, and obviously we respect that, but it does not impact what our thoughts are and our approach on this case,” Bell said.

Both defendants are due back in court next month.