Case against former Lindbergh track coach could still be prosecuted with new witness, despite news about evidence

FOX Files

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A sex case against a former Lindbergh High School track coach could still be pursued despite the destruction of evidence.

It’s now often called the case that died with Emilie Morris, after a recent documentary brought a national spotlight.

Morris’ family recently learned Emilie’s audio recording of her former Lindbergh High School track coach has been destroyed by police, per department retention policy.

“It’s devastating and you’re just so used to hearing negative information, but it just hurts every time to hear that the police don’t even have this as a kind of evidence anymore,” said Andrea Morris, Emilie’s sister.

In 2013, Emilie spoke out and then recorded evidence the former coach abused her.

The suspect, who we’re not identifying because he does not currently face criminal charges, can be heard saying, “We did something that wasn’t right according to our laws these days, right?”

“I remember when I had heard that she pulled it off,” Andrea said. “I actually had to sit down. Emilie went through such unbelievable lengths and she was so brave to do this – so brave to go and meet up with this person who allegedly abused her for so long.”

The audio tape led to sodomy charges against the former coach in 2013, but the charges were dropped the next year after Emilie died. Investigators labeled her death as suspicious.

Prosecutors say the criminal case couldn’t hold up because the suspect has the right to challenge his accuser in court and you can’t cross examine an audio recording.

Andrea believed the recording would still be valuable one day.

“All this time I thought this was some kind of record that could be picked up and maybe piled into other cases or, you know, even just piggybacked onto other evidence but I found out that it’s already been destroyed,” she said.

Andrea has her own copy but worries it won’t be admissible again. The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said it most likely would be admissible again if a witness comes forward, which is something they’ve always needed.

A St. Louis County Police spokesperson said it cannot indefinitely keep evidence that does not lead to charges and the Prosecutor’s office added that it doesn’t mean the investigation is over. Public Information Officer Chris King said the most important breakthrough would be a new victim or witness coming forward.

He explained, “When the public gets engaged, it’s much easier for us to get justice for victims and I would never would want to miss any opportunity – and almost just beg people, if you are a victim or a witness of a crime, particularly of a violent crime or particularly of a sexual crime against a child, you must come forward.”

The former suspect in this case has ignored repeated requests to comment. County police added that though the Department did nothing wrong, it is working on a possible plan to strengthen its retention policy. County police already stores about 25 thousand pieces of evidence and a stronger policy could involve a new storage facility.

Andrea Morris believes justice remains possible as long as she keeps her sister’s voice alive.

She said, “I’m at appoint where I want to continue updating directly with what things are happening. what things would help people heal more, and what kind of action folks think we should take moving forward.”

This past weekend she started a Facebook page called “Emilie Morris Case Updates” to try to accomplish those things.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

About the FOX Files

The Fox Files are groundbreaking investigations you won’t see anywhere else. The series is well known for breaking the Pam Hupp story nationally. The reports that led to the exoneration of Russ Faria. But, it is far from the only time in which our investigations led to overturned convictions and freedom for the wrongfully accused. The Fox Files investigations do not fit into just one category, other than the fact our reports shine a light on issues and corruption in ways you won’t see anywhere else.

You won’t know what to expect as our reports often take twists that surprise even Fox Files investigator Chris Hayes.

“You never know where the truth will lead and you have to keep searching for it, even when you think you might be done,” Hayes said.

From getting arrested for trying to cover a public meeting, to getting law enforcement involved in his report about a daycare fight club, the Fox Files has been at the forefront of breaking news investigations in the St. Louis area.

It doesn’t stop just in St. Louis. The Pam Hupp/Russ Faria story took him to Lincoln County. Fox 2 was the first to report, nationally, on the synthetic drug epidemic when it began in St. Charles County, MO. In St. Louis County, our Fox Files reporting led to the dismantling of some police departments, including the departments of Uplands Park and Jennings. And in the City of St. Louis, our investigations led to swift government actions, such as our report that led to the Governor’s ordered shut down of a daycare.

Our reporting in St. Louis also led to former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens’ exclusive Fox Files interviews involving his court fight to oust the chief prosecutor while attempting to prove that political corruption led to an illegal overturning of a state election.

“It’s not always bad news,” Hayes said about a recent victory for a restaurant in his coverage of a St. Clair County Illinois issue. A Fox Files report, exposing a health department’s mistake over the COVID-19 pandemic, led to an overturning of a decision, allowing the business to open for limited inside dining.

Another investigation took us to Madison County, where prosecutors praised Fox 2’s coverage while shutting down an illegal synthetic drug business – and to Monroe County, where we uncovered key evidence in the Chris Coleman murder trial.

Even the national media, continues reaching out to local affiliate Fox 2 KTVI and the Fox Files, for its work on cases that are important to St. Louis. When you see a network television’s coverage of St. Louis, you’ll often see that they gathered information that was first uncovered right here.

Popular

Latest News

More News