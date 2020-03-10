Catholic school employee warned leaders about now convicted stalking priest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. – A St. Louis-area Catholic school had repeatedly been warned about a priest convicted for stalking for more than one year.

Fox 2 has learned more about the February 2019 stalking case—which happened in Richmond Heights—because of a newly released police report. The entire report is now available because Father Michael McCusker was sentenced last week after hiding in the bushes and peeking in his co-worker’s window.

McCusker is still a priest today, according to his lawyer, but no longer at St. Louis Priory School, where he met his victim.

According to a Richmond Heights police report obtained by the Fox Files, McCusker was staring into the window of a house on Greenridge Drive. He was there for so long, police said he was still hiding in the bushes by the window when they arrived.

The police report says, “(An officer) could see that the suspect’s clothing was dirty and wet, and that his pants’ zipper was undone and with the fly open.”

The victim was also an employee at Priory, at home with her husband and children that February 2019 Friday night after 10 p.m. The police report says “(An officer) asked if she recognized the name of the suspect, Michael McCusker. (Her) face immediately got pale and she started to hyperventilate.”

“(The victim) stated over the past one and a half years she has reported McCusker twice to the school leadership due to his combative and aggressive behaviors towards her.”

The school’s only response was reportedly to move McCusker’s office, which lead to McCusker reportedly sending the following text messages.

“More games to play”

“Where are you?”

“Are you okay?”

“Are you thinking 50 shades?”

Priory says it doesn’t comment on employees. Fox 2 has followed up to say this isn’t about an employee but about the school’s response to complaints. We’ll keep pushing for an answer.

Meanwhile, in court during last week’s sentencing, the priest’s lawyer says McCusker was transferred to an Abbey in Maryland, where he’s getting treatment and wants to work as a chaplain.