Chesterfield License Office gave employee’s option to wear a mask: until Fox 2 asked questions

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – On Tuesday morning, a Chesterfield License Office said that employees did not have to wear masks when they wait on you, but later flip-flopped when FOX 2 asked for an explanation.

Wearing a mask is required inside buildings in St. Louis and St. Louis County. The Chesterfield License Office is in St. Louis County.

We found most people are wearing masks Tuesday morning. Customers were all wearing masks, but some employees chose not to wear masks. One example included a customer service counter worker who told me she’s exempt from wearing a mask while she’s behind the counter. She noted the plexiglass screens that provide protection. Then she walked from behind the counter without a mask.

Customers said they were surprised by what they saw.

“They should be wearing a mask for everybody’s safety and their own and it’s a county ordinance mandate,” said resident Ed Fassler.

“I’d feel comfortable if they’d have one on,” said customer Joey Johnson. “I have family members that are immune compromised, so I feel like I wear mine to protect my family.”

Google online reviews have been pointing this out for weeks. Five people complained online recently about masks, like this complaint from two weeks ago: “One of the employees at the counter were wearing masks.”

The Chesterfield License Office’s responded: “Thank you for taking your time to share your experience with us.”

The office responds very similarly to the other mask-related complaints.

The St. Louis County Health Department said it received five complaints within a two-week period in August. A representative added that health department staff contacted the license office by phone and also sent a warning letter on September 1.

License offices are independently owned and operated, so you won’t find the same policy at every location.

The Chesterfield location is owned by License Office Services LLC. It owns 16 Missouri location, including two in the St. Louis area, Chesterfield, and Clayton.

While we were at the Chesterfield location, a manager clarified that it’s company policy for employees to wear masks. She said they are now handling the issue with employees internally.

If you’re concerned about this issue, call ahead to your nearest DMV office and ask their policy – or find out if you can do what you need to do online.