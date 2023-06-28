ST. LOUIS – Dozens of daycares have recently been cited for everything from losing children, to threatening them with violence. FOX 2 has compiled the childcare violation reports and plotted them on a searchable map.

The Missouri Office of Childhood, under the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, generates detailed violation reports if an inspector substantiates a complaint. This report, along with our searchable database, is based on those substantiated ‘Complaint Investigation’ reports. We requested all such reports completed in 2023.

One report notes a February complaint at the Clayton Early Childhood Center – in which a “citizen found a 5-year-old unattended…outside at the (next door park) for 30 minutes.”

State inspectors “substantiated” the complaint, which was noted to be corrected in March, with meetings and training.

At a Lake St. Louis church operated Bridge Kidz Academy in January, state inspectors “substantiated” a complaint that a “2-year-old was on the parking lot” for a couple of minutes until a “UPS driver noticed him.” The church’s pastor told FOX 2 they’re thankful for the child’s safety and that they immediately fixed a broken fence that the child had breached.

Attorney Chris Finney is handling a case on the list involving an injury.

“When you hear about it, it’s one thing; when you see it, it’s another,” he said.

Finney is suing Lily Pad Learning Center in Hazelwood over a January “substantiated” complaint in which a teacher was captured on camera, “…berating the child for not eating their food,” he said, adding, “…and the worker takes the food and shoves it down her throat. The child starts to aspirate, starts to cough and she smooshes it all around in her face.”

The former teacher now faces a felony child abuse charge.

“There are other employees that witnessed this. No one decided to step in,” Finney said.

In January, at Little Steps Preschool in Florissant, state inspectors “substantiated” a complaint that a “staff member told a child she would break all of his fingers.” The report says the issue was “corrected April 27” with teacher training.

In west St. Louis County at Cadence Academy in April, state inspectors say they received a “complaint” that “staff lost a parent’s child along with four others.” The state said it “substantiated” the allegation – that the children were found in a staff break room and the investigative report notes the center is currently working on “corrective measures.”

“Look what they did to course correct it and how they responded to it,” said Robin Phillips, CEO of Child Care Aware, an organization that helps parents find the right childcare center. “That says a lot about how a program tried to get back on track and stay on track.”

How a facility answers parents about such incidents is important.

“It should be a partnership between the childcare program and the family,” she said.

Finney says there are great facilities, even though he makes a living out of suing them.

“His is not the norm,” Finney said, “…from what we’ve seen. We see very dedicated people who are working very hard to take care of children.”

We have mapped all the centers cited. You’ll see they’re everywhere – in the city and surrounding counties – as well as in places both rich and poor. You’ll be able to pull up the complete inspection report that sometimes includes detailed teacher and even child interviews.

You can also find Child Care Aware’s parent tip sheet and checklist here.

You can also check the inspection history of any child care facility on Missouri’s search portal here.