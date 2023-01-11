NORMANDY, Mo. – The children of a Normandy city worker want answers about how their father died cutting down a tree.

“He was such a great guy,” Sky Parker said. “He had lots of kid, but they were all loved equally by him. We loved him dearly.”

Sky sat with her sister Christina and brother Chris, three of Harold Parker’s nine children.

Sky said their dad “did what he needed to do to provide for his family. He showed up in the best way, and he would do what he needed to.”

Harold, 56, died Monday when a tree fell on him. He was trimming trees with three other workers from the Normandy Public Works Department.

One of the workers then knocked frantically on Sky’s door.

“He said he was cutting down a tree, the tree began to fall and instead of him—verbatim—instead of him running towards where others were running, instead of him running towards safety, he ran towards the tree and the way the tree was falling,” Sky said.

She said it doesn’t make sense because her dad was an experienced landscaper, who ran his own landscaping business for decades.

“I would just really love for more answers,” Sky said.

Normandy city officials are not saying much, except that all work is on hold indefinitely. FOX 2 checked with other area municipalities about their tree trimming policies and found most cities reported contracting with private companies for large tree removal or rotting and damaged trees that can be unpredictable. They cited “specialty training and supplies” as well as “insurance coverage.”

Normandy won’t answer about its decision to use public works to remove trees, which had recently been marked with red Xs.

The tree in question also fell on a park sign, which may be a clue that it did not fall in the direction workers wanted. Medical supplies still on the ground are in an area which would indicate Parker was not the one closest to the trunk.

FOX 2 has requested the police report, which, we’re told, is still underway.

“I just can’t process (it),” Sky said. “Like, he loved landscaping, so it’s crazy how something he loved to do was his demise.”

Christina wanted desperately to add her memories but said she could not do it without crying.

She later wrote us: “My dad was everything to me, and it hurts so bad that this tragedy has taken away my father so soon. I’ve lived with my dad for 19 years, and within those years I’ve learned so much from him and about him. My dad was a hardworking man and tried his best when it came to providing for his household, my siblings, or anything my dad wanted to do he put his mind to and got it done. My dad was special, and he was truly loved by all his family and friends, may he rest in peace.”

Normandy Mayor Mark Beckmann said the city will conduct an internal investigation once they get past the shock of what happened. He said they are also in the process of contacting Missouri OSHA as part of that review.