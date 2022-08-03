ST. LOUIS – FOX 2 first sat down with veteran Tim Wymore in April 2010. He didn’t even think he’d be alive today to see this historic burn pit legislation.

“There’s a lot of people dying from it,” he said.

Wymore is referring to exposure to the burned waste, like the burn pit that surrounded him in Balad, Iraq. Court documents and congressional testimony say our troops were exposed to toxins from waste burned on military bases.

We were there when Wymore returned to St. Louis in 2006 from his military tour. Just a few years later, we spoke with him again when he was dying from blackouts and brain lesions.

“What do you see for yourself five years down the road?” we asked at the time.

“I’m not sure if I’ll be here – bottom line,” he said.

Wymore and a fellow veteran said they spoke out about the dangers of burning waste on a military base during their tour of duty.

“…Plastic bottles that we drank the water (from) – all that was going into the burn pits. Even medical waste. People’s limbs,” he said.

Back then, a military contractor testified to Congress that even nuclear waste was burned.

Now 12 years later, and nearly as many FOX Files reports along the way, and Wymore has survived.

“We had to fight. If it wasn’t for my wife, I would’ve given up a long time ago, but she kept the fight going,” he said.

His wife, Shanna, pushed for him to get life-saving treatment through the Mayo Clinic and Tim is now completely covered by the VA Health System.

“Today I’m 100% permanent and total because of the burn pits,” he said.

Wymore is thankful veterans now won’t have to push as hard as he did. The bipartisan legislation, passed this week after a renewed push in the Senate, is now on its way to President Joe Biden’s desk.

“I would’ve thought it would happen sooner,” Wymore said. “It’s been a long fight.”

