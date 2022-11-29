ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A serial rapist is looking for love online, according to a woman floored by what popped up on a dating app.

Amber Williams said it is unmistakably Dominic Yocco, who FOX 2 warned you about this past May.

We reported on how Yocco was around other minors at a party, which was a violation of his bond at the time, as he was fighting serial rape charges. A jury then convicted him in September on 15 counts of rape and sodomy involving girls ages 14–16.

Now, Williams, 20, claimed that Yocco is still on a dating app.

“I was in complete shock,” she said. “Because I just can’t believe he would get on a dating app when he should be in prison and in jail.”

Yocco is in jail at the St. Louis County Justice Center awaiting his prison sentencing, which is set for Dec. 22.

Yet Williams said his dating profile shows new photos uploaded three days ago.

“Somebody’s either doing something they shouldn’t be doing like catfishing people, which isn’t good, or he could be using it in jail,” she said.

County jail inmates recently got access to special computer tablets, but only with reported jail-secured apps that do not allow internet surfing or access to social media.

FOX 2 contacted the St. Louis County Justice Center and asked them to investigate to be sure inmates have not taken over the system. We are waiting for an answer.

If someone else is using his pictures, safety advocates warn that could be more dangerous.

“A lot of the perpetrators and predators out there who do this, it’s like it’s their job,” said Cindy Malott.

Malott trains people to protect themselves with the group Crisis Aid International.

“Unfortunately, for a lot of our young people, they feel like they’re in a relationship if they’ve texted somebody for a week,” she said. “So, by the time those red flags pop up, like somebody using abusive language or threatening, then they feel so vested or intertwined in that relationship, it’s hard for them to extricate themselves.”

When Yocco was still free, prosecutors listed in court documents the sites he was using, such as Fam, Hinge, and Bumble. They also listed the fake names they found him using, like Nopi and Lucciano.

Williams said she saw him on Bumble, using the name Giovanni.

“He’s everywhere,” she said.

FOX 2 contacted the dating app Bumble for a comment as well as action. We have yet to receive a response. We also called Yocco’s grandmother, who Yocco lived with before he was convicted, and she has not responded.

Malott conducts training to combat this issue. You can contact her at cmalott@crisisaid.org or through the website ussafe.org.

Malott also recommended RAINN.org if you have been a victim of rape or sexual assault.