ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – The drunk driving arrest of the St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney appears to have no impact on DUI cases issued by his office.

Defendants who may have thought they’d get a break because of their prosecutor’s arrest for suspicion of DUI found out Monday there was no change in the way cases are being handled.

“Nothing has changed. Business as usual,” Leslie Knight, a spokesperson for the prosecutor’s office, Leslie Knight told FOX 2 when asked about changes in cases. Our news crew witnessed firsthand how courtrooms were filled with DUI defendants who saw no changes in their cases.

One attorney, who did not want to be identified, said, “Whether or not my client was able to safely drive a vehicle, has nothing to do with accusations facing Tim Lohmar.”

Lohmar was pulled over on June 3, 2022, at Lake of the Ozarks on suspicion of DUI. He was arrested after he allegedly refused to submit to a breathalyzer and field sobriety test. Police got a search warrant to draw his blood and the Lake Ozark prosecutor is waiting on the results of the blood test before deciding on any charges.

Lohmar issued a statement saying he’s “innocent of any wrongdoing.”

Many of the defendants accused of similar behavior by Lohmar’s office have also said they’re innocent. Yet we found no indication that Lohmar’s legal challenges will make their court fight any different. Several defense attorneys told us today it changes nothing for their clients.

FOX 2 News also called St. Charles County Judge Michael Fagras to ask about other potential legal repercussions.

“I cannot discuss any potential ongoing issues involving any court personnel,” he said. “I cannot comment.”

There’s also an issue involving Lohmar’s driver’s license. Under state law, it can be seized by police for refusing a breathalyzer. Court documents say Lohmar reportedly did refuse a breathalyzer. However, the Missouri Department of Revenue says it has no record of Lohmar’s driving privileges being suspended. A spokesman explained that it can also take a while for an entry to show up in the state’s computer system.