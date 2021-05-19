East St. Louis school board votes to extend school year by a month because of COVID delays

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – Students in East St. Louis School District 189 are going to school about a month longer this year because of COVID. The school board voted unanimously to extend the school year from May 26 to June 29.
Jennifer Brumback, chief academic officer of the district, says the extra days are needed to make up for hours of instruction lost amid the pandemic.
About 5,000 students from pre-school through eleventh grade and seniors who have not met graduation requirements are impacted. The decision to extend the school year garnered mixed reaction from parents.
District 189 is hosting two graduation ceremonies for the class of 2021. One is being held May 27 for seniors who have completed graduation requirements and another one is being held June 30 for seniors who are taking classes required for graduation.