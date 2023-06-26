CALVERTON PARK, Mo. – A Calverton Park mother whose car got towed from her driveway for having expired tags got her car back, but as she retrieved her car, the neighbor’s truck got seized.

Calverton Park officials say vehicles with expired tags are a safety hazard.

Christina Reice watched her new car get towed from her driveway in May because the temporary tags had expired two months ago. She was able to retrieve it last week.

“I came here to pick up my car and they finally released it,” Reice said.

When the car originally got seized, she felt like she was losing everything.

“I just don’t know how they can come into my driveway and take my car,” Reice said at the time.

Calverton Park Police and Code Enforcement Lt. Sean Gibbons said they sent Reice a letter warning her she’s in violation of the city’s code because she did not have a current license plate. The city considers it a nuisance violation that affects public health.

An attorney representing Calverton Park said Monday that it could be considered a public health issue because a car with expired tags likely has not had a vehicle safety inspection or emissions test.

Camp said what’s happening in Calverton Park is an emergency situation and he’s looking at filing a temporary restraining order to stop the tows from happening until a judge can decide if it’s constitutional.

“We know municipalities and municipal courts aren’t raising as much money as fines and fees for moving violations as they historically have,” Camp said. “Is this just a re-collaboration to make money? That’s certainly a question we’re going to explore.”

Gibbons told the FOX Files earlier this month that after sending a warning, the resident has 10 days to remove the unlicensed or expired tagged vehicle from the driveway – or put it in their garage. If the resident does not update the tags or remove the vehicle, they will seek a warrant from the municipal judge to seize the vehicle.

Gibbons said since December 2020, there had been 350 total violations with 81 vehicles towed away.

“It’s up to courts to determine whether we stay on one side or the other. That’s not up to us but until then we can interpret it as we must and the city attorney’s advice,” Gibbons said.

Reise said the entire experience has been a nightmare.

“It’s been an emotional rollercoaster that’s for sure, just trying to get rides to work,” she said.

Reise had $800 saved up to pay her $2,000 in state taxes. If you add the tow and storage fees, that’s an unexpected $1,000. FOX 2 viewers saw her story and helped foot a portion of the tow yard bill.

“I’m thankful, I’m so happy. That struggle is left behind now. I can get my kid to school and me to work and all that,” Reise said.

The code enforcement lieutenant said they have found snakes and mice when removing cars. He said that falls in line with it being a safety hazard, which makes it towable.

Calverton Park Mayor James Paunovich said earlier this month he stands by the ordinance and his city attorney.

“How many attorneys have you ever met in your life? Do they all agree on anything? Of course not,” Paunovich said earlier this month.

Paunovich previously said he wants to keep residents living in Calverton Park and make life livable, which he believes takes enforcing city codes.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“We want to change for the better, not for the worse. So, one way to do that is to keep people here,” he noted. “Not have them flee to St. Charles County.”

As Reise retrieves her car, the FOX Files has learned her neighbor’s truck got towed away for having an expired license plate.

The man asked we not identify him. He was physically too weak to go on-camera. He recently had a stroke and also has heart issues.

He said Calverton Park sent him a warning, then towed it away.

The man, nearing his 70s, said he doesn’t think he’ll try and get his truck back. He was saving it for his son, but he said he’s too weak to fight the city.