ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The families of the Missouri Department of Transportation workers who died in a work zone crash want answers about possible criminal charges. It’s been seven months since a driver ran over three workers.

One of those workers was pregnant. She died with her unborn baby. Her family was there Monday, along with the wife of another MoDOT worker who died that day who’s never spoken, until now.

“Today is the day,” Brigit Brooks said, “James has given me strength to go on, so I just want justice for my husband.”

Brigit Brooks’ husband James Brooks died in November’s MoDOT. Brigit and James had just celebrated their 20-year wedding anniversary.

Brooks’ family came to the St. Louis County Justice Center with Kaitlyn Anderson’s family. Surviving MoDOT worker Mike Brown was also there.

They all prayed together, in a circle outside, hoping for answers from the prosecutor. It’s been 220 days since a crash changed all their lives. Prosecutor Wesley Bell agreed to meet them.

The fatal crash happened on November 18, 2021, on Telegraph Road over I-255.

Road conditions were clear and dry that day, according to Highway Patrol. The state troopers’ investigation found something unusual with the speedometer for the Chevy Cavalier that plowed into the workers. It was frozen at about 42 miles per hour, from the moment of impact.

Crash reconstruction photos document a short skid before impact, which led to calculations the driver was doing 45-47 mph in the 40 mph zone.

There is no mention of cell phone use in the report. The 68-year-old driver told police he did not remember the crash and a Highway Patrol investigative report said he might have been suffering from a medical condition.

Victims’ families hoped today’s meeting would make sure prosecutors don’t forget this case. After about a two-hour meeting, they walked out somber, but hopeful.

“Hope keeps you going in the morning, so we will always have hope,” said Alisha Blackwell-Calvert, Brooks’ stepdaughter. “We don’t know what’s going to happen. We can’t control that, but we do want to know that we still think about James, Kaitlyn, baby Jaxx & Mike Brown every day and all of our families are so much closer after this and we’re doing our best to stay positive, and safe together.”

The prosecutor’s office had no comment Monday, citing the ongoing investigation. The prosecutor’s office said it’s been waiting on medical records and testing data that take months to process.