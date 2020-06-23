Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 961 deaths/ 18,143 cases IL: 6,671 deaths/ 137,224 cases.
Family of murder victim Catherine Rhodes endures another delay as a new judge and defense are taking over the case

ST. CHARLES, MO – Tonight in the Fox Files, closed courtrooms and a defiant defendant have prolonged the pain for a St. Charles County family.

Investigator Chris Hayes has the latest twist that happened Monday in a St. Charles County courtroom.

