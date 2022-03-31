ST. LOUIS — A Missouri family has been haunted for 32 years by the disappearance of their loved one. FOX 2 first broke the story Wednesday about how police uncovered the truth. Now, the victim’s brother wants to share his emotional gratitude to police.

“It gives the family a rest knowing that that that we did find him,” said Curtis Emily.

Curtis was 12 years old when his brother, T.J. Emily, vanished in 1990. T.J. was 18. He was last reported to have left his home on Rauschenbach Avenue. He left to walk to visit an uncle.

“It was horrible,” Curtis said while fighting back tears. “They called and asked if anybody had seen them and of course, we hadn’t.”

Curtis was living in Middleton, Missouri, at the time with his parents. T.J. was last seen in St. Louis.

“Of course, you lose hope,” Curtis said.

The hopeless feeling lasted until this month when St. Louis Police solved the mystery in a breakthrough partnership with a non-profit organization called the DNA Doe Project. It’s an organization the helps police solve cases using genetic genealogy.

Homicide detective Heather Sabin got the answer 32 years to the day after T.J. disappeared. She brought her answer to T.J.’s father.

“He was so grateful and just sweet and said he’d always wanted to put his son to rest. It was one of those goosebump moments,” Sabin said.

Sabin’s investigative work led to the discovery that someone murdered T.J. and that police had his previously unidentified body. T.J.’s bones were found in 1992 in an abandoned Central West End building, but DNA searches through CODIS came up empty. Now that they know the bones are T.J.’s, it gives new hope for the murder investigation.

“Knowing who he is now we can now look into who he was with at that time and what kind of activities might have led to this or what kind of people were in the area,” she said. “We’re out there looking for these truths and it’s exciting for us to use these new technologies that are available.”

Curtis said he’s now filled with hope for justice and gratitude to police.

“Thank you very much,” he said. “If there’s any families out there that are missing anybody – just have hope.”

Though the family does not have all the answers, they now have T.J. so that they will finally get the chance to put him to rest. He has a burial plot next to his late mother in the Hawk Point Cemetery in Lincoln County.