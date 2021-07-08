Faria murder case witnesses ignored by police are now being interviewed

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. – Witnesses in a murder case are talking to police after being ignored for almost a decade. These new interviews could have an impact on the Betsy Faria cold case murder investigation.

When Russ Faria was wrongfully convicted in 2013, Fox 2’s investigation led to St. Peters where a man said he had information about Pam Hupp. Law enforcement refused to hear it – until now.

“Out of the blue – it was last week, a retired detective stopped by,” James Murphy said on Thursday.

In 2014, Murphy had evidence that was ignored by Lincoln County authorities back then. Even Fox 2’s reporting did not change that.

After his interview with Fox 2 seven years ago, Murphy said he “fully expected someone would come question me and want more information about what Pam was doing. Nothing, never got anything.”

Murphy’s story is tied to the 2011 Betsy Faria murder. Betsy was stabbed more than 50 times in her living room. Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputies focused solely on her husband Russ Faria – despite no evidence connecting him to the murder.

Meanwhile, Betsy’s friend Pam Hupp’s phone placed her near the scene of the crime and Hupp benefitted from Betsy’s $150,000 life insurance policy – a policy changed days before the murder that made Hupp the sole recipient.

Hupp told police and prosecutors she did not need the money and they treated her as a star witness instead of a suspect.

The 2014 Fox Files investigation with Murphy revealed a different Pam Hupp. She reportedly was using a fundraising flyer to raise money using his wife’s story. Mrs. Murphy was dying of cancer.

“Wow that’s our Christmas card,” Murphy said looking at the flyer. “Whew. That’s really – that’s kind of scary.”

As Hupp escaped scrutiny in Lincoln County, she went on to be convicted of murdering a man with disabilities named Louis Gumpenberger in St. Charles County.

In that murder, Hupp left a note blaming Betsy’s husband Russ. Police and prosecutors in St. Charles County found her story to not add up. Hupp is serving a life sentence for Gumpenberger’s murder.

Now, a new prosecutor and new sheriff in Lincoln County have sworn to solve Betsy Faria’s murder. Russ Faria, now exonerated after a second trial, said he’s hopeful.

“Today, I get the impression they are being a lot more thorough then the first set of investigators that did this ten years ago now,” he said. “Frankly, the three stooges could have done a better job than those guys.”

Faria said he’s also heard from potential witnesses who say they’re finally being interviewed.

“They’ve let me know through the grapevine they had information back then they were trying to offer, and nobody ever wanted to get it from them, and they’re now getting that information.”

Faria who served more than three years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit, said he has not given up hope for justice for Betsy