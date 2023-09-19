ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Special agents with Homeland Security Investigations were involved in a federal operation on a metro St. Louis interstate.

The federal agents and police officers with St. Charles had an SUV stopped on Interstate 270 between Olive and Page around 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

The FOX Files spotted the operation, which involved a K9 and special agents pulling suitcases from the trunk of a vehicle. It appeared the driver and passenger were being interviewed by law enforcement.

Federal authorities confirmed the operation involved a drug investigation and requested FOX Files blur the faces and vehicles involved in the operation.

Law enforcement sources said agents found what they believe to be drugs, but they are waiting for a lab to confirm.

Transportation officials said nearly 14,000 vehicles travel that stretch of road in the nearly two-hour span, on average.

Interstate 270 can be the bread and butter to a criminal enterprise, with quick access to I-70, I-44 and I-55, that lead to Chicago, Oklahoma City, and the South.

It’s unclear if any arrests were made, because it’s an ongoing investigation.