ST. LOUIS – An officer’s police car was struck by rounds from an AR-15, yet he continued pursuing a suspect in September 2021. His efforts not only led to an arrest, but also prison time for the suspect, Ryan Fleming Jr., who was sentenced Thursday in federal court.

Police dash camera video from a Washington Park, Illinois, police officer shows how it all began. The officer picked up the tail of reported violent suspect.

Speeds reportedly exceeded 100 miles per hour during the pursuit. In the midst of the chase, rapid gunfire can be heard from Fleming’s car. At first, it’s a barrage of eight to 10 shots, with the officer reporting the incident on his police radio. You can then hear a second volley of eight to 10 shots.

As Fleming turned to get onto the interstate to St. Louis, the officer’s car is hit.

The aftermath was captured by FOX 2 on the ground on the morning of Sept. 24th, 2021. We documented the bullet holes in the driver’s side windshield. That officer was still able to get a license plate number, and put out an APB, which led to a St. Louis police officer locating and arresting Fleming.

“It could have been much, much worse,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan Finlen said.

Finlen secured a guilty verdict against the defendant in February for felon in possession of a firearm.

“When he did step out of the car,” Finlen said, “…he had a loaded AR-15 set to fire. The safety was switched off.”

Fleming credited the heroics of Metro East police, as well as a St. Louis officer.

“(The St. Louis officer) follows him into another district that he’s not familiar with, adding to that danger,” he said. “On that night, he was actually alone in his patrol car. He didn’t have a partner with him, so now he’s alone – chasing a suspect who steps out with an AR-15.”

Fleming had prior felony convictions for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon (2016), being a felon in possession of a firearm (2014), and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon (2009).

With his family watching in court, Fleming told the judge he won’t be there to support his children like he’s supposed to. The judge sentenced Fleming to eight years in prison, which is two years more than his defense attorney told the court that Fleming was offered as a plea deal, and rejected before trial.