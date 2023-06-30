ST. LOUIS – The feds just released a report outlining failures that led to a VA patient dying by suicide in the ER. FOX 2 first uncovered the case when it happened in 2021.

A 47-page report from the Department of Veterans Affairs, Office of Inspector General, lays out the deficiencies we exposed in a series of FOX Files reports. It also uncovered a doctor’s alleged attempt to interfere with the federal investigation.

On September 29, 2021, a military veteran walked into the emergency room at the John Cochran V.A. Medical Center. Kenneth Hagans, 61, was found dead by suicide about two and a half hours later.

According to the newly released O.I.G. report, Hagans told hospital staff, “I don’t want to die,” and reported he was “dissatisfied with life.” The report also criticized the hospital for taking six months to disclose its failures to the patient’s family.

Hagan’s son, Graie talked with FOX 2’s team virtually in 2022, telling us how the hospital finally admitted they’d forgotten his father.

“They put him into a room that was kind of in a cut. It was around the corner,” Graie said at the time. “It didn’t have regular foot traffic outside.”

Our FOX Files investigation learned the veteran was taken past the psychiatric area with rooms monitored by video – past two nursing stations – and taken to a room that was not closely monitored by staff. We also learned the lead doctor was reportedly taking a nap and that the E.R. was fully staffed and not busy with patients.

The O.I.G. report also raises “concerns of interference with the federal inspection” – noting an email from the chief emergency department to staff which reads:

“…Everybody needs to know this is not the opportunity to air grievances. The IG will be trolling for evidence of leadership and administrative malfeasance that allowed a veteran to kill himself in our ED [Emergency Department]. Appropriate responses to direct questions are: yes, no, I don’t know, and I don’t remember. Boom!”

The O.I.G. added that it does not believe that email interfered with its findings. The report also makes six recommendations, including improving suicide risk screens as well as how staff monitors waiting for patients.

Improvements are set to be completed by October.

FOX 2 also learned the lead physician who was reportedly napping during the tragedy and a nurse accused of not properly notifying the doctor – no longer work at John Cochran.