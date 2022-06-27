ST. LOUIS — A jail-related death is under investigation Monday. Angel J. Brown, 55, was arrested in Brentwood after being accused of shoplifting.

She was taken to the St. Louis County jail. Two days later, the County reported she was having seizures and that jail staff took her to a hospital where she died.

Authorities said Brentwood police brought her to the St. Louis County jail on June 22, after it was determined she had outstanding probation violations for felony stealing.

A spokesperson for the St. Louis County Executive’s office provided the following timeline when we asked about Brown’s death.

June 22 – 1:34 p.m. Brown is brought to county jail intake and held to determine whether she could make bond.

The next day, June 23 – 10:38 a.m. Brown was admitted to the jail.

June 24 – 9:10 p.m. jail staff calls 911 reporting Brown was having seizures.

Ten minutes later — 9:20 p.m. – Clayton EMS arrives and takes Brown to St. Mary’s ER where she’s reportedly responsive and talking.

Then at 10:21 p.m. – Brown is pronounced dead at St. Mary’s Hospital.

Currently, the St. Louis Justice Center is undergoing a jail death review. Every officer involved with that jail resident has submitted a written incident report that will be part of that review.

Brown’s mother, who was notified of her daughter’s death over the weekend, came to the jail Monday to pick up her daughter’s belongings.