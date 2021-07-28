Festus chimps seized with U.S. Marshal oversight

FESTUS, Mo. – Starting today, the Festus chimpanzee complex is no more.

That’s after a court-ordered seizure of the chimps overseen by U.S. Marshals.

Wildlife workers moved cages in the shade, alongside a long trailer that would be used to transport the chimps to a Florida wildlife sanctuary.

Fox 2 confirmed the transport trailer is fully air-conditioned for the long trip. We could not yet see the chimps as we learned it took hours to move them.

In April, when caregiver Tonia Haddix gave Fox 2 exclusive access to what it looks like inside the compound.

Haddix had intervened about five years ago in a lawsuit brought by the animal rights group PETA, alleging unsafe and unsanitary conditions. She’d hoped to keep the chimpanzees in Festus, but lost that battle today.

The judge said she could be nowhere closer than two miles from the action because of what she told Fox 2in June.

She said at the time, “They’re not getting the chimps. They’re not getting them. They’re going to have to bring sheriffs and they’re going to have to bring everything they can.”

Today she told us by phone about her last moments with the chimps.

“Yesterday was a really sad day for all of us. We spent every moment that we could with the chimps all day yesterday and got them their happy meals,” Haddix said.

“We sat with the chimps as long as we could and were able to say our goodbyes to them and uhm,” she started to cry as she continued, “It was just real emotional day for Connie and I.”

Neighbors Valerie and Clayton Springemann walked by to see.

“She took care of them all these years. I think she’s had them probably 30 years, so it’s a little bit upsetting to the rest of us,” Valerie said.

Clayton said, “It seems like they took care of them most of the time, and they haven’t really caused a ruckus as neighbors.”

Valerie added, “I wish they could’ve stayed, you know, this is an icon around here. This is the monkey farm.”