CASEYVILLE, Ill. – Residents in Caseyville, Illinois, want to prevent a repeat of last year’s devastating flooding.

They believe there’s a simple solution being ignored, involving a long-abandoned railroad bridge that collects debris when the water rises, which restricts water flow and forces it over the levee.

That’s what happened in July 2022, leading to a nursing home evacuation and dozens of homeowners in the surrounding neighborhood losing everything.

Billy Hayes says he’s been trying to get action for years. He lives in the shadow of the levee, which contains an inactive railroad bridge. That bridge, to this day, has flood debris tangled up underneath.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“It’s going to happen again,” he said. “It happened 25 years ago. It happened last year. It may happen in a couple more months. We don’t know.”

Last August, St. Clair County Emergency Management Director Herb Simmons blamed the abandoned structure for repeated flooding.

“In 2019, it clogged up and caused a major problem there, and this time here,” he said.

Yet, the abandoned bridge remains.

A civil engineer spoke at the May 17 city council meeting, saying, “There has been continual blockage at the railroad trestle…”

The meeting included discussions about raising the levee, with the engineer adding that, “…raising the levee makes no sense until the railroad bridge is removed.”

FOX 2 reached out to the railroad last August, and received an email reply asking for the location. We followed up with a map and details. No answers.

“We haven’t seen much of the railroad and they’re pretty silent,” Hayes said.

Even one year later, we still don’t have an answer from the railroad.

St. Clair County Emergency Management said it also notified the Illinois Emergency Management Office and the Department of Natural Resources, who we are also pressing for answers.

“I’m not really trying to point fingers actually,” Hayes said. “I just want the problem fixed.”