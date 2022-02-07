Former Chesterfield officer turned sex offender back in jail under new charge

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – A former Chesterfield police officer who spied on people using the restroom is back in jail. He’s the same former cop who made international news after a FOX 2 investigation.

Former Chesterfield Police Officer David Cerna was warned by a judge after his 2016 convictions that he could go to prison for a decade if he doesn’t stay out of trouble. Now, Cerna is back in jail after refusing to register as a sex offender.

“We think this is one of the tools that the legislature gives us and helps us keep residents safe,” St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said. “The public has a right to know.”

Cerna made international news in 2014 after being caught him operating a hidden camera in a gas station bathroom. Cerna posted the bathroom videos to a porn site.

The Chesterfield Police Department fired him and later found he’d also secretly recorded videos of a teen’s genitals while Cerna detained and searched the boy. That’s why Cerna’s a sex offender. Now prosecutors say he refuses to register as one.

“He was given warnings by law enforcement with respect to the deadline of when he needed to get registered,” Bell said. “He did not do so. They didn’t have to do that, by the way. The statute doesn’t require that law enforcement remind him.”

Cerna’s current charge is a felony that could get him up to seven years in prison.

“It’s important that we do our part to make certain that the public is aware of these things and for even you all for staying on top of this story. In particular you, Chris, for staying on top of this story,” Bell said.

Cerna has repeatedly declined to comment on our previous reports. He’s currently at the St. Louis County Justice Center held on a $50,000 cash-only bond.