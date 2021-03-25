Former cop who operated bathroom porn cam busted again

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The story went international when FOX 2 found a police officer operating a hidden bathroom camera and posting the recorded videos to a porn site.

It’s now been seven years since our investigations led to criminal charges, yet we’ve found the former cop can’t stay out of trouble.

David Cerna is now back inside the St. Louis County Justice Center during a time in which the jail is trying to reduce the population.

It was June 2014 when we first told you about Cerna, who was a Chesterfield police officer at the time. We caught him hiding a hidden camera in a gas station bathroom. While on duty, Cerna would place a camera behind an exhaust fan screen in the ceiling and then post the videos to adult websites.

The Chesterfield Police Department fired him as a result. Cerna gave up his police license and he pleaded guilty in 2016.

Since then, he’s continued to find more trouble, with at least nine probation violation filings and now two new criminal charges – drug possession and failure to register as a sex offender.

Cerna has repeatedly rejected our attempts to talk to him. We’ve asked him in person, by phone, and mail.

Cerna appeared in front of a judge Thursday via a computer monitor from his cell. He’s appearing again tomorrow. He was set to get off probation in May 2021 for the offense we first exposed in 2014. The latest charges he faces could start the clock over again or lead to prison time.