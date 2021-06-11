Former day care operator charged with new crimes while on probation

ST. LOUIS– A Karen with many names is back in the news. She’s a Karen with many last names according to the Missouri Department of Corrections. Now she’s charged with new crimes after being featured in a series of reports in 2013 and 2014.

We first met Karen Clark, AKA Karen Vehlewald, AKA Karen Kendall eight years ago when she ran Little Town Day Care in Newtown at St. Charles.

Parents at the time contacted FOX 2 when learning she was operating the day care despite a previous felony conviction and that they’d noticed their bank accounts were being debited hundreds of extra dollars.

Charging document showing her aliases

When we went to catch up with her, we were greeted by a woman who told us Karen was getting chemo. We didn’t know at the time that we were talking to Karen Clark. She later admitted her true name and ordered us to leave the property.

After our report she was sentenced to seven years in prison for fraud and theft.

While on probation, police say she committed new crimes while working for Star Binding Manufacturing Company in St. Louis. Court records say she wrote and cashed checks to herself – “87 unauthorized checks totaling about $30,000”

The probable cause statement for the St. Louis charges also lists dozens of other pending felony charges for forgery, identity theft and fraud in three other jurisdictions – St. Louis County, St. Charles County and Lincoln County.

Court records show Karen Clark does not yet have an attorney for these latest charges. She does not appear to be in custody with the Department of Corrections. We have been unable to find her for a response.