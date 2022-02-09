Former St. Louis jail guard admits to allowing inmate’s beating in attack seen on video

ST. LOUIS — Former Corrections Officer Demeria Thomas pleaded guilty today to her role in a shocking video we first brought you last June.

FOX 2 obtained the video after getting a tip. In the video, you can see her standing behind a control panel for jail cell doors. You can also see her talking to two inmates before they attack another inmate. Thomas then presses a button opening another inmate’s door.

The attacking inmates viciously beat a third inmate, leading to a reported concussion, broken jaw, and broken teeth. Thomas then closed the door on the beaten inmate who waited days for medical treatment.

In Federal court today, Thomas also acknowledged she directed other inmates to stay away, prohibiting them from coming to the aid of the victim. She pleaded guilty to the willful deprivation of the civil rights of an inmate.

The beaten inmate’s mother listened to the hearing by phone. She said, “It was really hard to listen to the facts of what happened that day. I’ve seen it and I’ve read it, but to actually hear it vocalized it was hard to listen to.”

The beaten inmate’s mom asked to remain anonymous for the safety of her son, who remains in custody. But she told us by phone she’s glad the Feds paid attention, adding, “I am very thankful to the FBI for their quick response to everything and the outcome.”

Thomas was fired last year, and the attacking inmates also face criminal charges. Thomas also faces assault charges in St. Louis Circuit Court where a judge has allowed her to take two vacations since her indictment – one to Orlando and another to Puerto Rico. Those breaks will end at her federal sentencing in May, which could get her up to ten years in prison.