FOX 2 tours St. Louis County Justice Center with its new director

FOX Files

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLAYTON, Mo. – Long before the high-profile riot at the St. Louis County Justice Center, controversy surrounded the jail in Clayton. Now there’s a new director in charge who took FOX 2 inside for an exclusive look.

The housing units consist of two floors of cells and two people to each room. Mario Reed, a 19-year veteran detention officer, showed us how the locking systems worked. We asked him about their functioning since controversy at the city jail exposed frequent failures to lock.

“Oh, the doors lock. We do door checks regularly, so we make sure the locks are alright,” he said.

The county jail has the same locking system but Reed said they’re not having the same problems.

The county has had its share of controversy with five deaths in 2019. Officer Reed said things are different under new director Doug Burris.

“I think the old way of we’re here just to take control and be corrective and to not give hope or opportunity or even dignity, that’s going away,” he said.

Burris came out of retirement from his previous job as Chief US Probation Officer for Eastern Missouri. It took him a minute into our tour to correct me when I asked about “inmates.”

“I actually prefer the term ‘resident,’ because the majority of the people here—of the thousand people here—we have two or three that are serving a sentence,” he said. “The rest are awaiting trial.”

The residents notice.

“(The words) offender, inmate, make people think the worst of you, which ain’t always the situation,” Adam Morgan said.

We spoke with Morgan in the kitchen, where they volunteer to work under Burris’ new program.

“This is great medicine for the mind, keeps your mind busy, a lot of time,” resident Jeffery Friso said. “All this is idle time.”

Burris believes in helping residents grow rather than constraining them, like Joshua Ross Davis, who’s renewed his love of singing.

Burris said he will write a defendant’s Jjdge to report good behavior as much as he will report offenses. He showed us one letter that even called out a former corrections officer.

“The letter you’re referring to was a (resident) who became a prolific reader and he was studying for his GED and he had too many books in his cell and received a write-up for that,” he said. “And when I wrote the judge about it, I said that was one of the more silly write-ups I’d ever seen and that we should encourage that type of behavior.”

Burris said he won’t tolerate that behavior from officers, adding, “We’re here to help these people. We’re not here to hinder their advancing.”

You can see everything happening from one spot in the housing unit, like the recreation room where they were playing handball the phone bank to call families and lawyers. We also noticed a lot of chess playing.

“(Chess) teaches people to think three and four steps ahead, which is what we want them to do when they get out of here,” Burris said.

Burris credited the idea of a regular chess tournament to his veteran Deputy Director Darby Howard.

Burris often passed on credit to others in corrections. It’s something that people like Officer Reed notice. Reed said he even has had ideas that Burris has implemented.

“He would ask the janitor, ‘How can I make this place better?’ It’s so easy to be a boss but not listen to anybody. He doesn’t do that. He listens,” Reed said.

FOX 2 also asked St. Louis leaders for the same access to the St. Louis Justice Center. Mayor Lyda Krewson’s office told responded, “Not at this time.”

Share this story

About the FOX Files

The Fox Files are groundbreaking investigations you won’t see anywhere else. The series is well known for breaking the Pam Hupp story nationally. The reports that led to the exoneration of Russ Faria. But, it is far from the only time in which our investigations led to overturned convictions and freedom for the wrongfully accused. The Fox Files investigations do not fit into just one category, other than the fact our reports shine a light on issues and corruption in ways you won’t see anywhere else.

You won’t know what to expect as our reports often take twists that surprise even Fox Files investigator Chris Hayes.

“You never know where the truth will lead and you have to keep searching for it, even when you think you might be done,” Hayes said.

From getting arrested for trying to cover a public meeting, to getting law enforcement involved in his report about a daycare fight club, the Fox Files has been at the forefront of breaking news investigations in the St. Louis area.

It doesn’t stop just in St. Louis. The Pam Hupp/Russ Faria story took him to Lincoln County. Fox 2 was the first to report, nationally, on the synthetic drug epidemic when it began in St. Charles County, MO. In St. Louis County, our Fox Files reporting led to the dismantling of some police departments, including the departments of Uplands Park and Jennings. And in the City of St. Louis, our investigations led to swift government actions, such as our report that led to the Governor’s ordered shut down of a daycare.

Our reporting in St. Louis also led to former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens’ exclusive Fox Files interviews involving his court fight to oust the chief prosecutor while attempting to prove that political corruption led to an illegal overturning of a state election.

“It’s not always bad news,” Hayes said about a recent victory for a restaurant in his coverage of a St. Clair County Illinois issue. A Fox Files report, exposing a health department’s mistake over the COVID-19 pandemic, led to an overturning of a decision, allowing the business to open for limited inside dining.

Another investigation took us to Madison County, where prosecutors praised Fox 2’s coverage while shutting down an illegal synthetic drug business – and to Monroe County, where we uncovered key evidence in the Chris Coleman murder trial.

Even the national media, continues reaching out to local affiliate Fox 2 KTVI and the Fox Files, for its work on cases that are important to St. Louis. When you see a network television’s coverage of St. Louis, you’ll often see that they gathered information that was first uncovered right here.

Popular

Latest News

More News