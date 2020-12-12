FOX Files: Concerts planned for Illinois canceled following health department COVID concerns

MONROE COUNTY, Ill. – There’s been a change in plans after FOX2 reported on a concert scene about a concert planned for Dec. 19 in Waterloo, Ill. The Monroe County Health Department has reported it’s now canceled after a mutual agreement.

All week, we’ve been showing you the controversy surrounding a St. Charles County concert last Saturday.

FOX2 found the same band, Platinum Rock Legends, was scheduled to bring its large following to Washy’s in Waterloo.

It caught Monroe County Health Department Administrator John Wagner off guard when we told him about it Thursday.

“I would advise not having something that would pack a place like we saw in St. Charles. I saw that on the news,” Wagner said.

Wagner soon called Washy’s Saloon and agreed to share with FOX2 how the conversation went.

“It was not a heated conversation,” Wagner said. “It was not, you know, him trying to say that I’m not listening. It was just a very nice conversation. We both put our points out there and he understood where we were coming from a public health and community standpoint and he agreed to change it.”

Wagner’s Health Department has a different approach to indoor dining than his neighboring St. Clair County.

He said he’s not enforcing the Governor’s ban because he says Monroe County’s contact tracing isn’t finding restaurants and bars to blame.

However, he is enforcing social distancing and the wearing of masks, both of which he feared would not be possible with a Platinum Rock Legends concert in Waterloo.

“That should not be going on anywhere in the country right now with the way the spread is going at that volume,” Wagner said. “I don’t care about any officials state regulations, laws, court hearings, whatever – that should not be going on anywhere. That’s just pushing it way to far.”

It should be noted that St. Charles County, Mo. officials agree.

County Executive Steve Ehlmann told FOX2 this week that he’s also working with businesses on voluntary compliance so that he doesn’t have to issue mandates.

FOX2 reached out to both Washy’s and Platinum Rock Legends for comments about the cancelled concert. Both declined to answer.