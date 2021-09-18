FOX Files: North St. Louis County residents concerned about monkeys moving into neighborhood

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Monkeys suddenly moved into a quiet St. Louis County neighborhood with warning signs they may bite.

From the street, you can see a large cage in the backyard on Old Halls Ferry Road, just down the street from the Florissant city line. It’s in unincorporated St. Louis County.

“This just came out of nowhere. They’re just trying to put this all in before anybody’s aware of it,” Rev. Cedric Portis said.

Rev. Portis said he noticed a mover last month drop off animal cages into his new neighbor’s backyard. There were no signs of monkeys at the time, but he noticed a sign warning ”We have teeth, and we can bite.”

“We have children at the bus stop. We live right next door to the service station – very heavily residential area,” Portis said.

“We’re not looking for an animal sanctuary of this kind with wild animals in Florissant. North county’s coming back but we don’t want that. The zoo already purchased a property, the old golf course you know. We want the animals to stay there.”

Florissant’s Mayor Timothy Lowery came to check it out.

“This is outside the city of Florissant, but certainly these residents up here were very concerned about what was going on here with these cages getting put up in the back yard and so I started looking into it last night and again this morning,” he said.

Lowery says Florissant ordinances would not allow it, but St. Louis County may be different. Fox 2’s Chris Hayes spoke with the monkeys’ owner inside her home – without Fox 2’s video camera.

Lowery laughed as he said, “I say let’s go back there and see what she’s going on.”

Her name is Texanne McBride. She allowed Hayes to take limited photos inside of one of the four bonnet macaques monkeys she says she has. She carried one around her neck and Hayes saw another larger monkey in a cage she would not allow being photographed.

She told us she has all the proper paperwork, and that she had a good relationship with Ladue before coming to North County.

The mayor talked about it after, saying “We encouraged her to talk to the neighbors to let them know what’s going on around here and that she does come from another neighborhood that was very accepting of these animals, but I think it’s very important for us to check on it and for her to do the same.”

We later checked with Ladue finding a municipal court complaint against Texanne McBride on Winwood Drive. It’s from June 2020, in which a court record indicates a citation for “erecting a monkey cage without a permit.”

Creve Coeur also has cited McBride in 2019 under a dangerous animal ordinance.

McBride would no longer talk to Hayes when upon returning to her new North County address. A St. Louis County Health official visited her last month asking for a meeting to go over local ordinances.