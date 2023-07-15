ST. LOUIS – The FOX Files is taking a deep-dive into its recent “Towed Away” series after FOX 2 investigators uncovered vehicles being towed from driveways for having expired temp tags.

FOX 2 Digital Executive Producer Joe Millitzer interviewed FOX Files Investigator Mitch McCoy who has been investigating the towing of vehicles from private property.

McCoy and the FOX Files discovered Calverton Park has been towing vehicles from driveways that have expired temp tags and expired license plates. The city explained the tow happens after a warning is sent, and an administrative search warrant is signed by the judge.

Most recently, the FOX Files team was called when the City of Jennings tried towing a truck away from a man’s driveway. The man blocked the tow truck in and the police were called. The man claimed it was over his expired tags. The mayor told the FOX Files it was because the truck was derelict and a public safety hazard.

