Freshman breaks gender barrier playing hockey goalie at Westminster Christian Academy

TOWN AND COUNTRY, MO – Women are breaking more barriers than ever in sports. With high school hockey playoffs in full swing in St. Louis, another barrier is being broken. Westminster Christian Academy in Town and County has its first varsity female hockey goalie on their boy's team. She's only a freshman. Emily Griege started playing hockey when she was 4. She's played on all-boys teams most of her life. She is the first female to play goalie for the team. The school has had a few other female players. Emily also plays goalie for the St. Louis Triple-A 16U Lady Blues all-girl team. Emily says the boys on the team treat her just like any other player. She says first, she had to earn their respect. Emily did that by stopping every shot that came her way. Emily is part of a growing trend of females excelling in male-dominated sports. She hopes to one day play hockey in college.

38.612275 -90.463453