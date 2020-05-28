Friend believes ‘angel on Earth’ was a victim of his generosity

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis woman says she knows who was involved in her friend’s murder. She wants people to have a face to go with the violent statistics from this past weekend.

St. Louis police reported at least 19 shootings in the city over Memorial Day weekend. Robert Cannon was one of four people killed. He died Saturday night outside of his home on Cote Brilliante near Union.

Cannon was planning a celebration for his daughter’s graduation.

“(He) had a lot of plans for his daughter and her future and he was working really hard to make sure that it happened,” said the young girl’s mother.

“He would do anything for anybody. He was basically like an angel on Earth. He was the best person I’ve ever met in my life.”

She believes Cannon’s generosity led to his murder.

“It contributed to his death, caring for other people, and it’s really sad because you would think they would have some type of compassion and respect,” she said. “They just wanted things that he had and it’s terrible because he worked so hard.”

She’s working with police and she believes this murder will be solved. Robert Cannon was 36.