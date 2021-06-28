Fugitive Karen Clark now in custody; FOX Files investigation highlighted her numerous identities

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The bizarre case of two Karens is something FOX 2 has been following for eight years now. A north St. Louis County woman named Karen Clark says her identity has been stolen by another Karen Clark, who’s been a fugitive from the law. That is until just last week when police caught up with the fugitive Clark.

It was 2013 when our FOX Files investigation first took us to Karen A Clark. She was running a New Town daycare at the time, even though she’d been convicted of a felony.

Karen Y. Clark called FOX 2 to say creditors had been confusing her with the other Karen we featured.

“I’m plagued,” she said. “It’s almost like a disease.”

Fast forward to 2021. Karen A. Clark was charged with new financial crimes. Court records showed she was wanted in at least four jurisdictions.

Meanwhile, Karen Y. Clark said her name continued being used by the other Karen.

“This name haunts me,” she said.

Karen A. Clark is listed in Missouri Department of Corrections records as having seven aliases, including Karen Ann Kendall, Karen Vehlewald, Karen Levenia Clark, and Karen Ann Clark.

Now we’ve learned the law has caught up with her again. Police report arresting her June 23. She’s being held on no bond as she awaits court dates for St. Charles County charges of passing bad checks and St. Louis felony charges of stealing and forgery.

FOX 2 contacted Karen Y. Clark via Zoom for her reaction to the other Karen’s arrest.

“Picking her up is one thing, she’s been picked up three or four times before, but they need to make her suffer some consequences,” she said.

She says the other Karen tricked her out of her private information years ago, claiming she would assist in building her credit. Court records say Karen A. Clark then rented an apartment in St. Charles County in the other Karen’s name. That led to a conviction in 2018, but no jail time. Karen Y. Clark said the other Karen never stopped using her identity.

“I think I want to go change my name to my middle name. Nobody uses that name,” Karen Y. Clark said.