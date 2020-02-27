Greitens discusses $120k cash he says overturned his election

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Before Eric Greitens’ resignation, we learned about $120,000 in cash payments. They went from Scott Faughn, a convicted felon who runs an online political website, to attorney Al Watkins, who released secretive recordings outing the former governor’s affair.

Now, a Missouri state representative is demanding we find out where that $120,000 really came from.

Fox 2 caught up with Greitens shortly after news broke of a possible federal investigation.

“I think it is really, really good that people are looking into who paid this money to overturn the results of the 2016 election,” he said.

Greitens stepped down as Missouri governor on June 1, 2018. It came after months of him fighting a criminal case for allegedly invading the privacy of his mistress.

Not only did prosecutors never find the picture in which the case hinged upon, but Greitens’ lawyers contended that the former mistress said—under oath—that she may not have even seen him with a phone.

“Think about the precedent it sets, where people can come in and drop off bags of cash to make false accusations,” he said. “It has to be investigated.”

Missouri State Rep. Justin Hill is asking the FBI to find out.

“A lot of cash transactions tend to be illegal, especially in large sums, so I want the federal government to come in and give this a good thorough look over, because you know, obviously, there’s a lot of parties involved internally here in Jefferson City that probably can’t do the due diligence that the federal government can,” Hill said.

The former Special House Investigative Committee that investigated Greitens’ affair stopped short of getting answers. Many people suspected at the time that the money may be connected to Greitens’ elimination of the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit. It was a move that cost developers millions.

When Faughn testified about the money in 2018, a state rep asked where the $120,000 came from.

“…was it someone associated with the LIHTC industry?” he asked.

Faughn’s attorney repeatedly interrupted, saying, “…again, I’m advising him not to get into the internal workings of his company.”

“If somebody’s influenced the politics here in Missouri, especially outside our state or possibly outside the country, we need to know,” Hill said. “We need to know where that money’s from.”

“Look, this is really simple: follow the money,” Greitens said.

Al Watkins told Fox 2 the FBI had everything it needed to investigate from the beginning, including pictures of the cash he said he immediately sent to the feds.

The FBI said it does not comment on its investigations.

Faughn did not answer repeated requests for comment.