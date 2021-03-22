Greitens explains why he’s running for one office after resigning from another

FOX Files

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – Former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens resigned in the midst of scandal in 2018. Less than three years later, he says he’s ready to take the US Senate seat that will be vacated in 2022 by Senator Roy Blunt.

“Now, I think the people of Missouri need a fighter in the United States Senate,” Greitens said. “This is the right time to take all of that energy and to be hopeful and also be optimistic about the fact we can turn the country around.”

“I also have always lived my life by the guiding lights of faith, strength, and compassion.”

Greitens resigned his office as Missouri’s chief executive in June 2018 after fighting an invasion of privacy indictment that was eventually dismissed. He was accused of taking a picture of his blindfolded and bound mistress but St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s office never found a picture.

Greitens’ always called the case politically motivated. While he’s said in the past he wants answers about who else may have been behind the case against him, today he seemed content that others may get those answers.

“There is still an active criminal investigation against Kim Gardner, so absolutely I hope the truth will continue to come out and the fact is, for me, I’m moving forward,” he said.

Greitens also picked up his first endorsement, which he says he learned just before our interview.

“We’re honored that Rudy Giuliani has come in,” Greitens said. “He has endorsed the campaign, he’s endorsed me. I’m honored to have the endorsement of ‘America’s Mayor.’”

FOX 2 spoke with the former New York City mayor by Skype to discuss his endorsement.

“When I met Eric a year ago, I encouraged him to do this,” Giuliani said. “Eric is exactly the guy I want to see in politics.”

Securing Giuliani’s endorsement seems to indicate Greitens is targeting Trump voters.

“I have been a supporter of President Trump and I have been a supporter of his America first policies, because they work for the people of Missouri,” Greitens said.

To Republicans who say he could divide the conservative vote, Greitens says he’s always been the outsider. He says he won the 2016 Missouri governor’s race with the same criticism.

Share this story

About the FOX Files

The Fox Files are groundbreaking investigations you won’t see anywhere else. The series is well known for breaking the Pam Hupp story nationally. The reports that led to the exoneration of Russ Faria. But, it is far from the only time in which our investigations led to overturned convictions and freedom for the wrongfully accused. The Fox Files investigations do not fit into just one category, other than the fact our reports shine a light on issues and corruption in ways you won’t see anywhere else.

You won’t know what to expect as our reports often take twists that surprise even Fox Files investigator Chris Hayes.

“You never know where the truth will lead and you have to keep searching for it, even when you think you might be done,” Hayes said.

From getting arrested for trying to cover a public meeting, to getting law enforcement involved in his report about a daycare fight club, the Fox Files has been at the forefront of breaking news investigations in the St. Louis area.

It doesn’t stop just in St. Louis. The Pam Hupp/Russ Faria story took him to Lincoln County. Fox 2 was the first to report, nationally, on the synthetic drug epidemic when it began in St. Charles County, MO. In St. Louis County, our Fox Files reporting led to the dismantling of some police departments, including the departments of Uplands Park and Jennings. And in the City of St. Louis, our investigations led to swift government actions, such as our report that led to the Governor’s ordered shut down of a daycare.

Our reporting in St. Louis also led to former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens’ exclusive Fox Files interviews involving his court fight to oust the chief prosecutor while attempting to prove that political corruption led to an illegal overturning of a state election.

“It’s not always bad news,” Hayes said about a recent victory for a restaurant in his coverage of a St. Clair County Illinois issue. A Fox Files report, exposing a health department’s mistake over the COVID-19 pandemic, led to an overturning of a decision, allowing the business to open for limited inside dining.

Another investigation took us to Madison County, where prosecutors praised Fox 2’s coverage while shutting down an illegal synthetic drug business – and to Monroe County, where we uncovered key evidence in the Chris Coleman murder trial.

Even the national media, continues reaching out to local affiliate Fox 2 KTVI and the Fox Files, for its work on cases that are important to St. Louis. When you see a network television’s coverage of St. Louis, you’ll often see that they gathered information that was first uncovered right here.

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News

Tweets from reporters: