Greitens says he’s not running for governor despite post on his website

ST. LOUIS – A website for Missouri’s former governor said Monday he was running again. That post was almost immediately taken down.

It’s too late for to run as a Republican for Missouri governor this year. The time to file has come and gone and Eric Greitens did not file to run. But what about this new website that briefly said he was running?

“You know, you and I have talked before – nothing has changed and I have no plans to run again for governor in 2020,” Greitens said.

Greitens resigned in June 2018 after the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office dropped its invasion of privacy case against him. He spoke only to Fox 2 in a report that ran this past February. https://fox2now.com/news/fox-files/they-engaged-in-a-criminal-effort-to-overturn-the-election-greitens-on-his-fall-from-governor/

During the interview, in which he said he was fighting back, he sounded like someone who wanted to run for office again.

“Right now, I want the truth to come out and I’m really glad that it is,” he said at the time. “I’m really glad that the truth is coming out and I’m really happy to be serving again in the Navy Reserves and helping friends and veterans and different chartable efforts. A lot of people have asked me, ‘Do you ever want to run for public office again? Do you ever want to serve again?’ I will think about all of that in time but for me, right now, I want the truth to come out.”

Greitens’ answer remains the same, despite the fact his new website briefly said he was running.

“I’m not running this year. The website was built as a tool for us to get this story out. As I mentioned, people have been really interested in Missouri but also around the country,” he said. “It’s become clear not just that I was exonerated, but that there was a criminal effort to overturn the 2016 election in Missouri.”

Greitens said he continues to watch the current criminal case against a private detective who investigated the failed invasion of privacy case against him.

The detective, William Don Tisaby, was charged with lying and tampering with evidence for what he did when looking into Greitens. Tisaby was scheduled for trial in March until the pandemic. The case will continue when the courts reopen.