Healthy Alton man refused entry to the US. Why? No one seems to know.

ALTON, Ill. – An Alton man is being denied entrance into his own country – and he’s healthy.

Fox 2 connected with Colin Edwards via the video conferencing app Zoom to hear about how he’s trapped on a cruise ship. He says the US government cannot figure out how to get him off of the ship.

Edwards sent us pictures of himself, proudly wearing his St. Louis Blues cap. You can see the shoreline behind him.

“I’m literally staring at land – the land of the free where I was born, yet I’m being denied access back into my own country,” he said.

Edwards flew from St. Louis to New Zealand on March 3 and has been on a ship ever since. The charters were canceled, leaving about 700 employees behind, now quarantined on a cruise ship. About 10 of the employees are Americans. One is from Springfield, Missouri.

“It’s a sense of you being abandoned by your own government,” Edwards said.

At present, Edwards is at the Port of San Pedro in southern California in a Holland America Line cruise ship. He says the Centers of Disease Control and the US Coast Guard won’t let him off.

Is anyone on the vessel sick? According to Edwards: no one.

“…We’re on a completely healthy ship. We’ve been healthy since I got on the ship,” he said.

Edwards’ mother, Judy, who also lives in Alton said she planned on keeping her son quarantined if he could get off the cruise ship.

“…And that was the plan until it became hopeless,” she said.

Edwards said he’s in charge of boat entertainment, but now quarantined – he’s mostly stuck to his cabin. He has enough food and he’s safe but he’s not getting many answers.

“I feel like everything is being kept a secret,” he said. “We’re being told these little things; that the company is working on it.”

He watches people below, just outside his ship. He says the gangway that leads to land is guarded.

“I’ve given the consideration of just walking off the gangway, you know,” he said. “I have a passport card. At least I have proof of US citizenship but obviously I don’t want to push any buttons or maybe get arrested.”

Right after we spoke, the cruise ship returned to sea. Edwards says they’ve been told it’s so employees can transfer to other boats according to their country of origin. He still doesn’t know when he’ll be free.

Fox 2 has reached out to a half-dozen agencies to get action. The cruise line phone number says they’re unavailable. The CDC won’t respond. The US State Department answered quickly, reporting that it’s currently negotiating this issue, which seems to be between the CDC and the cruise ships.