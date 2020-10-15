Hospital investigates report of patient left outside on the sidewalk

BRIDGETON, Mo. – SSM Health DePaul Hospital in Bridgeton is investigating a report of its staff wheeling a patient outside and leaving him lying in the street.

It happened Saturday, Oct. 10. Randy Kopp was visiting his mother-in-law in the hospital when he snapped photos in disbelief.

“Holy cow, did that really just happen? It didn’t really set in until the police showed up,” he said.

Kopp described two hospital security guards wheeling out a semi-conscious man.

“I just figured they were taking him for a walk,” he said. “About five minutes later, they started walking back and there was nobody in the wheelchair.”

Kopp stayed with the man and called police. Several squad cars arrived along with an ambulance. Kopp asked his daughter to post the pictures and what he witnessed to the Fox2Now Facebook page.

SSM Health DePaul Hospital responded with this statement:

“We are saddened by this social post and are actively investigating. Our employees are called to uphold our mission and our values of respect and compassion for everyone in our care. This includes displaying grace and empathy for all people, especially in their most troubling times. We are committed to learning the truth behind these allegations and will take prompt and appropriate action.”

Audrey Esther, communications consultant

Kopp added: “Everybody’s gotta take care of everybody. Too much going on in this world just to not care.”