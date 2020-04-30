How farmers and restaurant suppliers are adapting to keep the food chain intact

ST. LOUIS – This crop should be going to restaurants, what happens to it now? I’ll show you how farmers and restaurant suppliers are scrambling to find new ways to get it to you.

It’s not as easy to get food from this farm to your table as you might think. This pandemic threatens to break the food chain. I’ll show you what some people are doing to keep our food supply.

The crisis for restaurants is impacting the entire food chain. Farmers and restaurant suppliers are scrambling to survive.

We met Tony White at Thies Farm in Maryland Heights, where they’re helping them with a crop of Northern Italian Greens for restaurants to use in craft salads and dishes. White also has his own crop nearby. He’s also known as “Tony Tomato.” He started with tomatoes. He said, “As I walked into the different restaurants, you walk in with your big flat of tomatoes, the people over at Olive and Oak would shout out Tony Tomato is here! Tony tomato! I said well if that helps people remember my name and telephone number – even better. Let’s just go with it.”

His tomato is featured on a many gourmet burgers, like at the restaurant Twisted Tree.

“We have tomatoes in the winter that are better than you found in Florida and that was a quote from Lou Rook at Annie Gunn’s and so we took a lot of pride in bringing that product to the area here. Yes we’re not just a flyover city here in St. Louis but we actually do have very good cuisine,” said Tony White.

Then the restaurants emptied.

“After Thursday the 17th, it was like we had a ghost town here in the city and all of a sudden 80% of my customers had closed their doors.”

He adapted to home delivery, so far successful, because of seeds he planted with people over the years. They’d see his truck and ask about it.

“I would say hold on are you a big tomato fan? The answer would be yes and then I’d go to my van and put together a nice little kit share it with them, say there’s no cost, just go to our Facebook page and like us. I didn’t realize how powerful that was because now I’m seeing these individuals who I have passed – they’re calling now and ordering.”

An example of his $59 box, available for home delivery, has avocados and mushrooms, pineapple and pears, spinach, squash and more. Two families sent us videos of their deliveries he made personally Tuesday.

He says he’ll keep home delivery going even after we reopen the business, but he’s looking forward to you also enjoying his tomatoes and other items, as they’re prepared by chefs in our great St. Louis restaurants.