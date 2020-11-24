How law enforcement supports crime victims through money collected from convicts

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A criminal case isn’t over after a conviction. Law enforcement follows up with crime victims with money from crime victim compensation funds. The funds are collected from convicts. Donah Sandford talks about the help she received from an FBI Victims’ Specialist.

“Amy Cunningham, that was her name, she was helpful with the victim-witness program to heal. To help me heal and give me the resources that I needed. It couldn’t have been a better experience for me because I followed through with everything they said would help me. That’s why I’m here today,” said Donah Sandford.

Sanford was kidnapped and raped by former Uplands Park officer Leon Pullen. Her case led to the dismantling of the Uplands Park police department.

“We hope that you know they are able to move on and be OK. So it was really good to hear that. That we had that role in her life,” said FBI Victims’ Specialist Amy Cunningham.