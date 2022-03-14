Inmate filmed St. Louis jail conditions with smuggled cellphones

ST. LOUIS — You’ve heard the allegations about St. Louis jail conditions for years. Now, for the first time, you can see some examples with your own eyes.

Lonzo F Cummings shot a video from inside the jail when he was detained last year. We need to warn you that the video is disturbing and unsettling.

Mobile phones are prohibited inside jails, even if you are an employee. Yet an inmate was able to smuggle three phones inside last March and April, to document jail conditions.

Lonzo Cummings was locked up last year after being shot in the stomach. He was charged in an incident in which the other person, who was not shot, claimed self-defense. He says he was detained in the medical wing of the jail, yet he said he had to do some of his own medical treatment.

You can hear him on one of the videos say, “I’ve got a cellmate. It’s endangering him. I’ve got my old colostomy bag still here,” Cummings says as you can see it on the floor.

He says there was nowhere else to put it, so he and his cellmate had to endure the stench. In another video, you can hear him say, “I had an accident. I fell. My colostomy bag got messed up, look at this (bleep) on the ground. I can’t bend over and pick this up, look at this. Look how the water running. Look at that.”

He showed how the sink appeared to have little water pressure. So, he said they sometimes used the shower for water.

“Look at this shower. No curtain,” he said. “Me and (my cellmate), this is what we going through.”

He thinks he also got an infection from his catheter.

“It’s been three weeks,” he said on the video. “No one has cleaned it out.”

The catheter appeared very dirty and yellowing on the video. He said he had to cut the catheter to repair it himself.

Cummings has been out of custody for almost a year now, wearing an ankle monitor as he fights his criminal charge. He wants people to know he was not alone in these concerns. Fox 2 also receives similar allegations, almost weekly, but without the same video evidence.

He explained why it took him this long to release the video.

“I was going through my phone one day, and I forgot that I had the videos from inside the jail facility.”

Cummings said he failed to get interest in his videos from anyone except for FOX 2. He says no one seems to care because of his felony record.

A felon is unbelievable,” he said. “People do things to make a felon’s words unworthy. So, this footage speaks for itself.”

The mayor’s office said it could not respond in detail because Cummings has filed a lawsuit over the conditions, in which Cummings is representing himself. A mayor’s office spokesman did say that Mayor Tishaura Jones, immediately after taking office, worked with the Board of Alderman to establish a new oversight board to watch over potential problems just like this.