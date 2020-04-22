‘It’s illustrative of how people are feeling across the country’ – councilman on large gatherings

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Hundreds of people are reacting to Monday’s report on street parties in St. Louis City and County and speaking out in a variety of ways.

Many who attended Saturday night’s “Cruisin’ Lindbergh” complained that the videos on Facebook don’t tell the entire story. They pointed out that there were lines of cars on Lindbergh with people who stayed in their cars and respected social distancing guidelines.

The area in and around Ronnie’s Plaza is St. Louis County Councilman Ernie Trakas’ district.

“Chris, I think it’s illustrative of how people are feeling all across the country,” he said.

Trakas fears people are reaching their boiling point.

“I think what you’re seeing is a reaction to a failure of government on every level to sell the majority of the people that these drastic measures are merited based on the information that they’re receiving about this virus,” he said. “I’m not downplaying the significance or the emergency that we’re in. What I’m saying is government needs to do a better job of advising or informing the people.”

Trakas is one of three councilmen who’s asked for a reopening of county parks. He believes the public needs to be involved in conversations.

“Serious minds need to come together and devise a plan on how we can get back to business as usual or as close to usual as we can over the next two or four weeks,” he said.

Gatherings on the St. Louis riverfront had been growing for weeks. The impact was different there, because essential businesses transporting goods were reporting having trouble driving in and out through the crowds.

That’s St. Louis Alderman Jack Coatar’s area.

“Over the past several weeks, the police department and the streets department have reconfigured parts of Wharf Street, added some barriers to discourage people in their automobiles from gathering down on the south riverfront, which I think has helped and hopefully resolved that issue,” he said.

Coater said he was distressed to see people risking more than just their health and their family’s health.

“Then you’re putting our first responders at risk when they’ve got to show up and break up these parties,” he said.