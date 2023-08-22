JENNINGS, Mo. – St. Louis County police are investigating an alleged assault at Jennings City Hall that occurred before an emergency city council meeting last week.

FOX 2 has learned the investigation involves Jennings Mayor Gary Johnson and Councilman Allan Stichnote (Ward 1). Officers say they saw an altercation on Friday over the opening of city hall’s front doors.

Police separated both men, but neither wanted to file a police report, but now they do.

St. Louis investigators are looking into possible assaults.

The mayor has been at odds in recent weeks with his city council after multiple resignations. Stichnote says he was defending himself. The mayor did not respond to a request for comment.