JENNINGS, Mo. – It appears the city of Jennings will continue to tow cars from private property without a search warrant, but there may be instances where a judge will weigh in prior to the tow.

City Attorney Sam Alton agreed to discuss the towing of vehicles from private property. He calls it a difficult situation.

Alton said as complaints are filed about vehicles, the city inspector investigates to determine if there’s a public safety hazard.

“The inspector’s next move would be to issue some type of notice or a warning,” Alton said.

Alton said if there’s an immediate risk, a warning notice is sent but the city typically does not get an administrative search warrant from the municipal judge to tow a vehicle from someone’s driveway.

The FOX Files captured the city towing a truck from Robert Cotton Sr.’s driveway earlier this summer.

“It’s not in the street. It’s not blocking the sidewalk,” Cotton said at the time.

St. Louis County police officers were called, and the truck was put back.

At the time, Cotton claimed it was over his expired tags. Jennings Mayor Gary Johnson argued it was inoperable and posed a safety hazard.

“Deemed derelict and abandoned,” Johnson said at the time.

Alton said he does not believe vehicles are towed often.

“The city of Jennings is going to do what it feels that it needs to do within the letter of the law to keep its citizens safe,” Alton said.

Alton does not believe the city inspector has applied for an administrative search warrant to take people’s cars from their private property.

In Calverton Park, cars are towed for having expired tags after a notice is sent, and an administrative search warrant is signed by the local judge.

In Jennings, the city code does not require an inspector to get a judge’s approval prior to calling a tow truck.

“Legally, would I recommend getting an administrative warrant? Sure. Can it always happen? Should it always happen? Not necessarily. It’s just a little bit complicated,” Alton said. “We have a bunch of cities, whether it’s St. Louis County or St. Louis City, that want to make their streets and their municipalities as safe as they can. They have a box of tools by which they can do that.”

The Chairman of the Missouri House Judiciary Committee said he plans to review the state law, which municipalities are using to tow cars, in the next session.