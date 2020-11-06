Judge calls out St. Louis Circuit Attorney for ‘recklessly impeding the judicial process’

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s office now has 30 days to start turning over records—including emails and text messages—surrounding its 2018 prosecution of Eric Greitens. The office’s resistance, so far, could cost taxpayers as much as $50,000.

Former Governor Eric Greitens told FOX 2 Thursday, “It’s really clear now that the walls are closing in. Clearly she’s hiding something and I’m glad that the judge is finally holding her to account and is finally going to make her turn over the records of the people who she worked with the steal the election from the voters of Missouri.”

Greitens has always said powerful people of influence were behind his 2018 indictment for invasion of privacy. He was accused of taking a picture of his blindfolded mistress. He told FOX 2 he never took a picture. Prosecutors never found one. The case was eventually dropped and Greitens resigned as governor.

Washington DC reporter John Solomon sued prosecutor Kim Gardner’s office, demanding records that show who Gardner was talking to before she decided to pursue her case that crumbled.

Solomon hired David Roland, the director of litigation for the Freedom Center of Missouri, who said, “We’re extremely pleased that the judge has kind of decided to wrap this up.”

Wednesday’s judge’s order says, “The court finds that the defendant’s conduct in this case has recklessly impeded the judicial process.”

Judge Christopher McGraugh continued: “In addition, the record contradicts a finding of mistake or inadvertence.”

Because of an order for Gardner’s office, to pay the plaintiff’s legal fees, Roland says taxpayers could be on the hook for close to $50,000 for this case.

“As well as they’re going to have to pay a civil violation for the purposeful violation of the Sunshine Law,” Roland said. “The judge has already ordered them to pay $5,000 to my client for purposely violating the law.”

Roland says he’s confident the circuit attorney will finally follow through with releasing records – this month.

“Really this time with the clarity the judge has added, they really can’t just ignore the order,” he says. “The people have to be informed about what their elected officials are doing in their name and with their taxpayer resources and that’s what this case is about. This case is about transparency.”

The circuit attorney responded through a spokesperson – saying simply, “The office is reviewing to determine next options.” The spokesperson did not answer what it’s paid a private Clayton lawyer in legal fees.