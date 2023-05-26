ST. LOUIS – The Chesterfield teen who federal agents said rammed barriers near the White House will spend the weekend in jail.

Sai Varshith Kandula, 19, has been given a federal public defender. A judge decided to keep Kandula behind bars until at least Tuesday, when another detention hearing has been scheduled.

A prosecutor argued Kandula may be a flight risk because he is not a permanent United States resident.

He’s been charged with depredation of government property, which carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. He was originally charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and threatening to kill, kidnap, or inflict harm on a president, vice president, or family member, among other charges.

Kandula graduated from Marquette High School in January 2022 and has no adult criminal record in Missouri.

The Secret Service said he purchased a one-way ticket from St. Louis to D.C., rented a U-Haul, and headed for the White House.

He was not armed, but court records say he wanted to get into the White House, seize power, and be put in charge of the nation.

During a court hearing earlier this week, Kandula’s attorney asked for his eyeglasses to be returned because he had trouble seeing.

Kandula is scheduled to be in court again on Tuesday.