FLORISSANT, Mo. – This is not the first time a Massachusetts company has raised the alarm about radioactive contamination inside a St. Louis area building.

The man behind the study says he was criticized by the Environmental Protection Agency several years ago when he reported finding nuclear contamination inside Bridgeton homes. And now the government is questioning him again, when he says they should be partnering with him.

“I’d much rather assist whoever asks to understand our data rather than fight about whose data is better,” said Marco Kaltofen, Boston Chemical Data Corp.

Kaltofen says he came to St. Louis after our July floods. He pointed to our Aug. 4 FOX Files report, showing a car washed onto a confirmed nuclear contaminated site by the airport.

“This tells me if this floodwater was strong enough to move an entire car, then it is absolutely capable of removing subatomic particles that you would have to see underneath a microscope,” Christen Commuso, a spokesperson with the Missouri Coalition for the Environment, said that day.

On Tuesday, Kaltofen says Boston Chemical Data Corp. went to Jana Elementary School in August to take samples.

“We intentionally went to the school after the flood,” he said. “Flooding brings radioactivity from the creek into the surrounding properties. It gets tracked into people’s homes and schools and businesses, everything from truck traffic and cars going into garages, to kids’ shoes bringing in the contaminated dirt.”

Kaltofen says he wouldn’t have done the report had the Army Corps of Engineers tested inside the school.

Kaltofen also acknowledges that he found nuclear contamination inside homes near the Bridgeton landfill in 2017 and that the EPA followed up with a thousand-page report disputing his findings.

“What I would point out is that there’s a really big difference between testing several hundred samples and testing two,” he said. “And I wish the EPA had actually contacted me, because the method we used is actually published in the scientific literature, and they used an entirely different method that wasn’t like what we did.”

Kaltofen adds that that while his company collects the samples, they then send what they collect to independent certified labs to find the results. He said, those labs, “…don’t know where they’re from or what’s being tested and so they’re completely isolated from the controversies we have in St. Louis.”

Although he’s read that the Army Corps of Engineers disputes his current study, Kaltofen claims no one from the government has asked for his sampling techniques and data. So today, he said he sent it to them, hoping to start a conversation.